MONTPELIER – Vermont will be joining another 12 states, the City of New York and the District of Columbia in challenging new restrictions on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Vermont Attorney General T. J. Donovan announced Thursday.
Late last year, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) finalized a rule change tightening states’ abilities to designate areas where, due to high unemployment, a three-month limit placed on SNAP benefits for certain adults could be waived.
When they announced the proposed rule change, USDA officials suggested as many as 688,000 current recipients of SNAP benefits would lose access to those benefits when the rule takes effect on April 1.
In a statement issued Thursday, the attorney general’s office said the rule change would mean 200 Vermont households would lose access to 3SquaresVT, Vermont’s program for administering federal SNAP benefits.
“The Trump Administration’s latest cut to food assistance puts benefits for more than 200 Vermont households at risk,” Donovan said in a statement. “I will continue to fight to keep food on Vermonters’ tables and benefit-dollars in our local economies.”
According to Donovan’s office, suing states are arguing for an injunction to block the rule change on the grounds it “undermines’ Congress’s intent for the SNAP program” and that USDA officials violated the federal rulemaking process by “not allowing for a meaningful opportunity to comment on the new rule.”
The rule change now being challenged in court was the first of three proposed by the Trump Administration specifically for SNAP.
Those other two rule changes, restricting states from automatically enrolling participants of other aid programs into SNAP and limiting states’ ability to weigh utility costs in the amount of SNAP benefits provided to recipients, were projected in an Urban Institute report to have an outsized effect on Vermont.
Overall, changes to SNAP benefits sought by the Trump Administration were expected to see 14,000 Vermonters lose access to 3SquaresVT and see recipients lose $26.6 million in annual SNAP benefits, according to the Urban Institute.
Nationally, according to the Urban Institute, those changes would see 3.7 million fewer people and 2.1 million fewer households accessing federal SNAP benefits.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has argued previously that reforms to SNAP were necessary to “restore integrity to SNAP and more people toward self-sufficiency.”
Food insecurity, referring to the lack of consistent access to nutritious food, remains pervasive in Franklin County, where, according to a report filed by the nonprofit Feeding America, as much as 10 percent of the overall population and 14 percent of children could be considered food insecure.
In Grand Isle County, about 10 percent of the population and almost 15 percent of children were considered food insecure, according to Feeding America.
If successful, the states’ legal challenge against the administration’s proposed rule change would be the second rule involving SNAP benefits effectively halted in court.
Late last year, federal judges ordered an injunction against a fourth rule change that would have allowed immigration officials to weigh an immigrant’s possible need for assistance programs like SNAP in deciding whether to allow an immigrant to enter the U.S. or extend their visa.
In challenging the administration’s rule change, Vermont is joining a coalition including California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, the District of Columbia and the City of New York.