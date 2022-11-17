A Franklin County business and the Village of Enosburg Falls won awards from the Vermont Council on Rural Development's Climate Catalyst Fund.
The funding supports projects that make a meaningful, community-scale impact. Of the 37 applications that totaled more than $118,000 in requests, VCRD was able to fully fund 25 project requests totaling over $82,000 to support local climate solutions in Vermont.
The Village of Enosburg received funding to install a public electric vehicle charging station, and Vermont National Forest Products in Richford received funds to update and automate a heating pellet mill.
Vermont Natural Forest Products uses sawdust to heat and dry local wood to turn it into fuel products and keep energy reliance, and money, in the local economy.
The awarded projects are practical and creative efforts that reduce energy use, save communities money, and create new approaches to challenging problems. Other projects funded this year include a farmer-led network hosting regular climate-focused events, a library resilience center energy system, climate economy workforce training, and many more.
“VCRD believes in listening carefully to the ideas of local leaders and connecting those leaders and ideas with resources that can help advance ideas to projects and projects to completion,” Brian Lowe, executive director of VCRD, stated in a Nov. 15 press release announcing the awards. “This competitive program focuses on community-scale innovations, and the accumulation of these local actions — each reflecting the particular context of a town or area of Vermont — becomes an important way to address complex challenges like climate change.”
The Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund award amounts range from $500 - $4,000, were selected by VCRD and an outside panel of experts and are based on demonstrating a mix of innovation, collaboration and replicability, while also addressing Vermonters in need.
VCRD anticipates opening a new round of applications in the late summer of 2023, subject to funding availability.
