The Vermont Maple Festival is looking for Vermont students who love maple as much as we do and have some experience with the process of turning sap into syrup. Each year, the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association (VMSMA) and the Vermont Maple Festival partner to encourage youth involvement in promoting this important Vermont crop.
The Vermont Maple Festival and VMSMA are looking for Vermont Maple Ambassadors candidates to represent the Vermont Maple industry at functions throughout Vermont and New England for one year. If you’re a Vermont student between the ages of 16 and 21 and you have knowledge and experience with maple sugaring you can apply.
Ambassadors promote, publicize, and educate the public with their maple knowledge. They take part in fairs, festivals, and field days throughout the state, Maple Open House Weekends in the spring and fall, the VMSMA Booth at the Big E in Massachusetts, the annual Governor’s Tree Tapping and other significant Vermont maple events.
In return for the work promoting Vermont Maple, VMSMA and the Vermont Maple Festival offer each Ambassador a $2,500 scholarship. This year, applications are due by April 12 and the formal application is online: https://www.vtmaplefestival.org/contests. Applicant interviews will take place in person this year during the Maple Festival, on Saturday, April 29.
The Application deadline is right around the corner, so apply today and help promote Vermont’s sweetest crop and the official flavor of Vermont! Find details and application information on the Vermont Maple Festival’s website: https://www.vtmaplefestival.org/post/vermont-maple-ambassador.
