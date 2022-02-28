ST. ALBANS — The Vermont Maple Festival is returning to St. Albans in 2022.
Scheduled for April 22-24, the 55th annual event won’t be at full festival scale, event co-chair Cecile Branon said, but many of the mainstays are scheduled to make an appearance.
After the milk and maple toast at noon on Friday, the festival will feature a little bit of everything.
From stage shows to the festival’s annual schedule of contests, Branon highlighted a few acts worth paying attention to. Jason Tardy’s “High Energy Juggling Family Show” is set to repeat throughout Friday afternoon, when he is expected to bring his circus juggling act to downtown St. Albans.
On Saturday, Dragon Man, a fire-breathing act, and Aim High Canines, a dog-trick group, will also hold multiple shows, usually performing right after the other.
In the later afternoon on Saturday, country music act Morgan Myles will be performing after coming up to the region from Nashville.
Stage shows, however, aren’t the only draw this year. Branon said the normal slate of contests, such as the photo contest, merchant’s window contest, cooking contest, coloring contest and Sappy Art Show, will all be available for those interested, and Taylor Park will be hosting family-oriented foods and entertainment.
The Sap Run – an 8.5 mile race between St. Albans and Swanton – is also slated to return in 2022 after its two-year break. It’s scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. from the Swanton Library.
By the time runners wrap up the race, the Maple Festival Parade – featuring high school bands, floats and festival winners – is set to begin at 11 a.m.
A few events, however, will see some major changes in comparison to the maple festival’s pre-COVID-19 years.
The Youth Talent Show, for example, will be returning in 2022, but there will be no audience during the show at St. Albans City Hall. Instead, the show will be live-streamed by Northwest Access TV for people to view at home starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.
“We wanted to bring the scholarship back to the kids because they’ve missed it for two years now,” she said.
The festival will also most likely not use any Maple Run Unified School District spaces for its events. Nor will there be tour buses heading to sugar houses as they haven’t been able to find a maple producer willing to open up to the public.
The main reason for the planned changes, Branon said, is for the public’s safety. The 13-member board organizing the event are taking the precautions necessary to hinder spread of COVID-19 by keeping events outside and any maple goods carefully packaged.
Organizers have also gotten off to a late start compared to earlier years thanks to the pandemic. Branon said they weren’t sure that they were going to plan the festival at all this year after watching the Omicron spike, but with case numbers decreasing, they decided to make the call to organize the event.
“Round 2 [of COVID-19 cases] came through right during the time to plan. The new variant had come out,” Branon said.
Because of the pandemic, Branon said they aren’t sure how many are going to show up this year, but whatever happens, organizers want to ensure the event is safe to attend.
Most of the event will take place outdoors, and they plan to organize how people move through the festival to cut down on the intermixing of people. They’re also nixing the major national advertising campaigns that have been normal in years past so as not to draw huge numbers to St. Albans.
The changes have made it tougher to organize the festival, Branon said. In year’s past, there was a literal rule book, and they couldn't take the same approach when trying to adapt to COVID-19 precautions. For example, organizers used to tweak how many maple creemees and donuts were needed based on the prior year’s numbers, but with no prior year, they’re having to guess based on estimations.
“Everything has to be made normally. The maple cream and maple candy are all fresh. We’re having to make that all off site this year, which is another challenge,” Branon said. “But we’ll get through it. We’ll do it. We all know how. We’re all maple producers and we don’t want to disappoint anybody. But we also are doing a lot of guesswork.”
No matter the approach, Branon asked that people keep supporting their local maple producers. The past few years have been tough on the industry as a surplus two years ago turned into a shortage one year ago, which caused prices to fluctuate and maple producers left paying the bills.
“Support your local sugarmakers,” she said. “It’s been a tough two years for us.”
