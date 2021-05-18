MONTPELIER — As Vermont continues its nation-leading vaccination rate, state officials on Tuesday announced that the residency requirement for vaccination would be removed this week.
The announcement came during Tuesday’s press conference updating the public on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, said that beginning Thursday, anyone age 12 and older who is visiting the state can also be vaccinated in Vermont, whether or not they are a part-time resident.
The announcement comes on the heels of the state accelerating its reopening plan and opening up vaccination to residents age 12 to 15 last week. As of Tuesday, 9,000 Vermonters age 12 to 15 had scheduled appointments.
“We’re making good progress with this age group, but I would urge more people to sign up,” Smith said.
This story will be updated.
