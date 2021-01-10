MONTPELIER — The Vermont legislature on Friday passed a resolution condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol Building earlier in the week as an attack on democracy, and calling for the resignation or removal of the president.
Sen. Randy Brock, R-Franklin, moved to read and adopt JRH 1 during Friday’s Senate session. The House had approved the resolution the day before, according to the House and Senate journals posted Friday.
The resolution states that “the General Assembly condemns the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 as an attack on democracy, and be it further resolved that the General Assembly calls for President Donald J. Trump to resign or to be removed from office by his Cabinet or by the Congress.”
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, protesters from across the country attended a rally spurred on by Trump in the nation’s capitol to protest Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s election as the next president. Following Trump’s speech, protesters marched on the capitol, eventually breaching the U.S. Capitol Building and storming the legislative chambers.
Senators and representatives, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, were evacuated and brought to a secure location. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., from a secure location, detailed the events in a conference call with Vermont media.
A bus full of Vermonters left Burlington on Tuesday, making stops in Vergennes and Rutland before making its way to the capitol, according to a post on the Vermonters for Vermont Facebook page. A video of participants on the bus has circulated online, and shows the bus at near-maximum occupancy with no mask wearing evident.
The resolution follows calls from lawmakers and government officials at the state and federal level for the riots to be investigated and for Trump to step down. Gov. Phil Scott, on the day of the riots, called for Trump to resign or be removed from office, and on Thursday, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the riots and prosecute those involved in inciting it, including the president.
