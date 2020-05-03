MONTPELIER— The Vermont Judicial Branch announced Friday that the Vermont State Employees Association has ratified a new two-year contract that was tentatively agreed to in April. The agreement calls for bargaining unit employees to receive a pay increase largely identical to that set forth in agreements reached between the VSEA and the Executive Branch of state government.
Patricia Gabel, State Court Administrator for the Judiciary, said that management is pleased with the negotiated agreement, which she characterized as fair.
“This agreement is a testament to the hard work that the bargaining teams for both sides put in over six months of bargaining. Our workforce delivers important services to the State of Vermont, day in and day out,” Gabel said. “This contract provides reasonable compensation to our dedicated employees. It also reflects the fiscal constraints facing Vermont taxpayers and our commitment to maintain fiscal discipline.”