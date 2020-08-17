MONTPELIER — Wood pellet usage for residential space heating in Vermont has grown significantly over the last 10 years, but coal space heating still exists in the state, and the Clean Energy Development Fund (CEDF) is hoping to change that.
Before 2007, there was no recorded residential wood pellet space heating in Vermont, but as of 2019 wood pellets were used for space heating in 8.3% of Vermont homes, according to the Vermont Residential Fuel Assessment from the Vt. Dept. of Forests, Parks & Recreation. By comparison, the report said coal was used for space heating in less than 0.5% of Vermont homes by the end of 2019. About 30 years ago, coal space heating was used in about 2.5% of Vermont homes. In Franklin County, 19% of households had one or more pellet burning appliances in 2019.
Andrew Perchlik, CEDF director, said CEDF knows that there are still coal heating systems in Vermont and some households where they are used want to replace them.
“We want to help them afford to get these old systems out of their basements,” Perchlik said. “This is part of our effort to transform the state’s heating sector to be cleaner and more supportive of Vermont’s local economy.”
CEDF has a new program to help homeowners and businesses convert from old coal to new wood pellet heating. The CEDF is offering up to $10,000 to Vermonters still heating with coal. The new Coal Change-out Incentive Adder is designed to encourage the few home and business owners in the state still using coal for heating to switch to local, renewable wood pellet heating.
A homeowner that changes out a coal stove or boiler with an eligible pellet stove or central heating system can receive up to 50 percent of the cost (or $10,000, whichever is less) paid for by the CEDF, including disposal costs for old coal systems. New pellet heating systems are also eligible for incentives and financing through Efficiency Vermont.
“Our Clean Energy Development Fund continues to develop innovative programs to grow Vermont’s local wood heating sector, which is critical as we seek to lower heating costs while increasing our use of renewable energy,” said June Tierney, commissioner at the Public Service Department that houses the CEDF.
Commercial customers can receive up to $30,000 for changing out a coal heating system to an eligible pellet system.
For information on this incentive, go to: rerc-vt.org/coal-change-out.