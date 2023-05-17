MONTPELIER – The members of the House special investigatory committee looking into Franklin County’s top law enforcement officials were announced Tuesday morning.
And two of the seven members are local representatives.
They include state Reps. Carolyn Branagan (R-Georgia) and Mike McCarthy (D-St. Albans City), who will serve as vice-chair. The remaining members are Reps. Martin LaLonde (D-South Burlington), Matt Birong (D-Vergennes), Tom Burditt (R-Rutland), Karen Dolan (D-Essex Junction) and Kelly Pajala (I-Londonderry).
Lalonde was selected to serve as chair of the committee.
“The members of the Special Committee on Impeachment Inquiry bring a wealth of experience and dedication to this crucial task,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski (D-Burlington) said in a statement. “Their expertise in legislative matters, legal affairs,and commitment to upholding the integrity of Vermont’s law enforcement system will be invaluable in conducting a comprehensive and unbiased investigation.”
Krowinski initially announced the creation of the special committee back on May 4, two days after news broke that the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs had called for the resignation of Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie for allegedly creating a hostile work culture.
After Lavoie declined, the state agency asked legislators to impeach the long-serving attorney. The new committee would examine if there’s enough evidence backing the historic request.
Committee members have also been tasked with looking into Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore, who is currently defending a misdemeanor assault charge from an August incident involving a handcuffed man in custody.
At the time, local political parties requested that Grismore end his campaign for the sheriff’s office, but voters ended up electing him despite a video of his actions circulating widely online.
Committee functions
While the committee members are now known, there’s still some legal questions about how the committee will function.
McCarthy said he’s been working with the committee chair to begin researching the matter, and they should be ready for a Tuesday May 23 meeting focused primarily on the committee’s next steps.
But until they start meeting, there’s little info on exactly what kind of evidence will cross the threshold required for impeachment. The allegations against the two men also both vary widely.
In Lavoie’s case, a state investigation into his office – prompted by employees – revealed that the long-time prosecutor had consistently used inflammatory language when referring to his staff.
A redacted copy of the report released publicly backs up those numerous allegations, and it summarizes that Lavoie engaged in the mistreatment of employees through repeated discriminatory comments and actions including derogatory references to national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability and body composition.
Examples of witness testimony included in the report alleges that Lavoie had remarked on an employee’s breasts, used the word “whore” as part of an employee’s nickname and referred to a disabled victim as a “gimp.”
“I am the same guy that I have been all that time, and I guess I have to apologize for now suddenly being out of step with the times,” Lavoie said after the state’s announcement.
Grismore’s case, however, will most likely center around his administration of the office. While members of the public called for Grismore’s impeachment after watching video of his alleged misdemeanor assault, that case will most likely be resolved by the Grand Isle criminal courts after Douglas DiSabato, Grand Isle’s State’s Attorney, moved forward with prosecution.
McCarthy said the committee, instead, will be following up on a state investigation related to the financial administration of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
There have also been questions of how the sheriff’s office is fulfilling its contractual obligations with local municipalities. McCarthy said he and other representatives have heard complaints from Franklin County towns, and the committee will be well-positioned to get a better look into the inner workings of the office.
“We want to know what the truth is,” McCarthy said. “We’re giving the subjects of inquiry the ability to tell their story and bring witnesses as well. I think that people will hear the evidence that we hear.”
Questions from Montpelier
As the two representatives from Franklin County, both McCarthy and Branagan said they’re aware that government intervention into local matters isn’t always celebrated in northern Vermont, but at the same time, they support the House’s efforts.
The bill creating the committee was also passed unanimously. Branagan said she had never heard such silence from the floor during a “no” vote since she began working as a legislator two decades ago.
“To me, at the time, I was sitting in my seat and thinking, ‘Boy, this is strongly unanimous,’” Branagan told the Messenger.
The two representatives also supported trying to make the case as transparent as possible. While there may be some protections taken to limit the potential of backlash against witnesses, McCarthy said the committee wants to make sure that any action they take agrees with public sentiment, and they’ll need to make as much information publicly available to help in that regard.
“We don't have any presumption that we are going to move forward to impeachment and trial in the senate. We’re just at the beginning of what’s going on,” McCarthy said. “I don’t think the public is confident now – for very different reasons and instances of behavior of these elected individuals – but they are both very concerning to a lot of the public.”
That way, whatever happens should be apparent to anyone watching the evidence unfold.
“I want (Franklin County residents) to know what they already know – I will be as absolutely fair as I can be. I will look at all the evidence that comes out and look at it for its validity and its worth,” Branagan said. “There’s the feeling that Montpelier plays games and everyone’s not fair. I will be fair.”
Policing resources
As the special committee conducts its investigation, there are some questions about how Franklin County will be able to deal with its two primary county-level law enforcement offices hampered by the statehouse investigation.
McCarthy said a recent bill should be able to help in that regard by allowing the state agency responsible for the county offices to deploy state deputies where needed.
If there’s a problem with enforcement, the extra staff could help.
At the same time, McCarthy said the resource issue isn’t a sufficient reason to end the investigation, especially if there’s impropriety that’s hampering the offices, and if the state ends up resolving any found issues, it could actually have the opposite effect of attracting more officers interested in applying as it would return public trust to its operations.
Either way, he said the state is very much aware of the potential consequences to crime rates in the region. It’s partially why legislators didn’t rush into pursuing Grismore’s potential impeachment in the first place.
“It could get worse before it gets better. We’re concerned about that as well,” he said. “It’s not an ideal solution, but if people are concerned about the health of the office, this is one way for us to dig in.”
