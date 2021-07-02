Hospitals across Vermont hospitals have reported seeing more admissions lately, but not due to COVID-19.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD during a press conference this week said more people are now heading back to see their doctors.
“A number of them appear to be a result of people having delayed regular health care and therefore being susceptible to more serious illness,” Levine said. “Sicker patients may mean longer stays in the hospital and more complex needs. “We were fortunate in Vermont that we were able to work with our health care system to remain open safely during the past year so that people could get back to routine medical care,” Levine said. Our data showed, in fact, health care facilities were some of the safest places to be. And now, with Vermont’s robust vaccination rates they are even safer.”
He said now is the time to get caught up on those medical visits.
“So I strongly encourage anyone who has put off preventive care, screenings, or kids’ immunizations, to take the opportunity to get caught up when you can,” he said. “And if you have any important symptoms you’ve been ignoring or waiting for a better time to address, please find the time to see your provider. The sooner the better.”
Officials: Celebrate Independence Day by protecting yourself from COVID-19
Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced at a press conference that there are plenty of chances through the Fourth of July weekend to get vaccinated. People can visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to find one of the many nearby, fast and free vaccination opportunities available.
In addition, most pharmacies are offering walk-in vaccinations including CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco.
State officials reminded Vermonters that anyone who is not vaccinated is still at risk.
“As we see more contagious variants like Delta overtaking the country, as travel increases, as other parts of the country like the South and Midwest see lower vaccination rates and now outbreaks of infection… it becomes even more important to protect as many people as we can,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD.
