Gov. Phil Scott announced on Monday that 80.2% of Vermont’s eligible population - those age 12 and older - have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first state to reach this major milestone.
As a result, all Covid-19 restrictions for the state of Vermont are being lifted, effective midnight June 15, according to the governor.
"Here's why: It’s safe to do so. It is safe because Vermonters have done their part to keep spread of the virus low throughout the pandemic and stepped up to get vaccinated. In fact, no state in the nation is in a better or safer position to do this than we are,” Scott said.
The governor also said vaccines will continue to be widely available across the state and all Vermonters age 12 and older can find the schedule for daily walk-in clinics, or can register for an appointment, at healthvermont.gov/myvaccine.
Here are 3 takeaways from Scott’s press conference:
1. Some situations can still call for a mask
When asked about restrictions surrounding businesses, the governor reiterated that all Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted but hinted that businesses still have the right to handle issues independently.
“I’d equate it with the 'no shoes, no shirt, no service policy' in that they can still implement their own guidelines." said Scott.
Also, following the Vermont Forward plan, some situations are governed by federal guidelines, like public transportation and long-term care facilities. The plan will continue to link to operational considerations for certain sectors from the Vermont Department of Health. Vermonters can find that information at Vermont.gov/Vermont-Forward.
2. The U.S.-Canada Border will remain closed to all non-essential traffic for now
Scott says his administration sent a letter to President Biden inquiring about the border closure but they haven’t yet received a reply.
“There is some good news, tomorrow you’ll see in the modeling update that Canada has done a tremendous job in the last month and is really leading the world in the number of 1st dose vaccines,” Scott said. “I have a feeling that they will be opening up the border fairly soon but you have to remember that it’s not just about Vermont but there are other states in the country that haven’t accomplished what we have.”
3. Recommendations for children
Currently anyone age 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated, regardless of residency but as far as masking younger children the Governor says, “I think it’s going to be up to parents and families to make decisions for their kids.”
Dr. Mark Levin Levine, Vermont's Health Commissioner, echoed the Governor’s sentiment but said, “It is recommended that those who are unvaccinated, which would include this group of children, be masked in a closed environment.”
