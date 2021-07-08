United Way of Northwest Vermont has named four new board members, including Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
Levine will be joined by Virginie Diambou, Racial Equity Director at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Catherine Dimitruk, Executive Director Northwest Regional Planning Commission and Denise Smith, Program Manager and Quality Improvement Facilitator for the Blueprint for Health in the St. Albans Health Service Area.
United Way of Northwest Vermont is "an organization working to improve lives in Chittenden, Grand Isle and Franklin counties in Vermont," according to a July 8 press release.
“Through strategic and creative investment in our communities and with a focus on prevention, a time-honored public health approach I am passionate about, I believe we can help improve Vermonter’s lives together,” Levine said.
Born in the Republic of the Congo, Diambou moved to the U.S. and worked as a radiologist with the Vermont Leadership Education in Neurodevelopment Disabilities program at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
There Diambou worked with community members of color, screening and assessing individual risk for substance use and mental health disorders.
“I strongly believe in United Way's mission,” Diambou said. “As a former Community Impact Team member, I witnessed firsthand the organization's tremendous impact on community members through its various programs. United Way's work also has had direct effects in narrowing the disparities observed between races in many areas of life, providing the people served with the necessary tools to ameliorate their social determinants of health.”
Dimitruk notably has served on numerous boards and commissions including the Green Mountain Transit, Franklin-Grand Isle Hunger Council and Champlain Housing Trust, according to the release.
Smith recently led Northwestern Medical Center’s Rise VT program which aims to improve public health and reduce chronic disease by working with employers, schools and communities.
“United Way is thrilled to welcome these four new board members. Each of them brings unique expertise, experience and a commitment to Vermont’s people and communities which will help to further our work,” said Jesse Bridges, CEO of UWNWVT.
