MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced a further loosening of gathering and public dining restrictions Friday as the state pushes forward with vaccinations.
The update, which takes immediate effect, came during Friday’s press conference updating the public on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also joined Friday’s press conference to update the public on funding coming to Vermont as part of the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress.
Here are three key takeaways from Friday’s press conference:
1. Gathering, dining guidelines loosened
Under the latest guidance, indoor and outdoor private social gatherings can be held between two unvaccinated households or individuals, plus any unvaccinated households or individuals.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine urged anyone who has yet to be vaccinated in such situations to continue using masks and social distancing.
“Everyone in these gatherings that isn’t vaccinated needs to follow public health guidance,” Levine said.
The new guidelines also allow restaurants to seat multiple households at the same table, though no more than six people can be seated at the same table.
The guidelines come as state officials report that 138,700 Vermonters had been vaccinated as of Friday, meaning one in four residents have received at least one dose.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said 21,700 Vermonters across both portions of Phase 5 — school staff, child care professionals, emergency responders, corrections staff, and those age 16 and older with high-risk conditions — have made appointments as of Friday. Of those, 11,000 are educators or child care providers.
Smith said that the state is on target to return to vaccinating by age by the end of the month, opening eligibility in the next phase to those age 60 and over.
“This of course all depends on the vaccine allocation from the feds,” he said, adding that a return to age banding is the “most equitable, effective, and least divisive approach” to vaccine distribution.
2. Vermont relief funding
Sanders reported that 89% of Vermont’s households would be eligible for the $1,400 individual payments afforded under the federal relief bill. The bill includes a $300 supplement on top of state unemployment aid per individual, and a tax deduction for the first $10,000 of unemployment people received in 2020.
“I have believed for a very long time that at a moment when half of our country is living paycheck to paycheck, probably the most important thing that we can do at this moment is get cash into the hands of struggling families,” Sanders said.
Of the almost $1.3 billion federal relief funding Vermont will receive, Sanders said $152 million would go toward rent and utility relief, $50 million would go toward mortgage assistance and $391 million would go toward early childhood education. The bill also increases the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 or $3,600 for families with children under age 6.
Sanders said the bill also doubles funding for Vermont’s community health centers and triples funding for some education programs, including after school programs.
3. Vermont poised for ‘exit strategy’
Following a speech by President Joe Biden Thursday night in which he set a goal of May 1 for universal vaccine eligibility across the country, Scott said he is confident the state can meet or exceed that goal.
Scott said the state is constructing a detailed “exit strategy” plan with phases and gathering guidance that he anticipates being released the first week of April. He said the state could always open the age band to meet the May 1 goal, but “that doesn’t tell you a lot about getting shots in arms,” and that meeting the May 1 goal would still rely on a strong federal vaccine supply.
“We still believe, if we receive more supply, that we’ll get through that quicker and we’ll be able to meet or exceed signing most people up,” he said.
Scott said the goal is for the state to be back to pre-pandemic conditions by July 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.