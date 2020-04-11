MONTPELIER, Vt. – With warm spring weather and time on their hands, Vermont anglers have understandably been eager to get outside and enjoy the many fishing opportunities that abound throughout the state.
Trout season opens statewide on April 11. Catch-and-release fishing for bass is already in full swing, and bullhead, crappie, perch, and other panfish are moving into warming shallow bays and are willing to bite.
Fishing in Vermont is still encouraged for residents within 10 miles of home as a healthy and approved activity under Governor Scott’s emergency order to “Stay Home, Stay Safe.”
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding anglers and boaters that its nearly 200 fishing access areas remain open for public use and enjoyment, but that dock installations, spring maintenance clean-up and portable toilets have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While this is a great time to take advantage of the many shore-based and boat fishing opportunities there are in Vermont, it is important to take necessary precautions to help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Don’t leave the house if you are feeling ill, and only travel and fish with those in your immediate household.
Maintain at least a 6-foot distance at boat ramps (about the length of a fishing rod when held out at arm’s length).
Avoid congregating in congested areas like fishing platforms, ramps and docks, and popular shore fishing locations like bridges or culverts.
Don’t pull your boat on shore next to another boat while loading and unloading, and avoid unnecessary stops on the way to and from fishing or boating.
Governor Scott’s current “Stay Home, Stay Safe" order directs out-of-state visitors to not come to Vermont unless they are performing essential services, and if they do come to Vermont, to self-quarantine for 14 days before engaging in any activity--including outdoor recreation.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges nonresidents to keep Vermont in mind as a fishing destination after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted; exciting fishing opportunities await. Visit the website (vtfishandwildlife.com) for information to help plan future fishing trips.
You can find a complete list of all state-owned fishing access areas by visiting vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/boating-in-vermont/fishing-access-areas
Family fishing locations can be found at vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-opportunities.
Vermont fishing reports are at vtfishandwildlife.com/vt-fishing-reports.