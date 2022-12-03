Vermont Federal Credit Union donated over $20,000 to variety of local charities and non-profit organizations in Vermont in recognition of the “Giving Tuesday” movement.
“At Vermont Federal Credit, giving back to our community is part of our DNA” said Jean Giard, CEO. “We feel very fortunate that we can provide financial support to all of these great organizations and are delighted to do so on Giving Tuesday”.
The charities selected from Franklin County include Spectrum Youth Services in St. Albans, Enosburg Food Shelf and Franklin County Humane Society
Vermont Federal Credit Union is an $900 million-plus financial institution, with eight locations currently serving over 49,000 members. Members are part of a cooperative, meaning they share ownership in the Credit Union and elect a volunteer board of directors. Vermont Federal Credit Union provides membership to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in all of Vermont.
