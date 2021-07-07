The Vermont DMV is planning to reopen its St. Albans Office on August 2.
“While the DMV has done a lot of work updating online systems to provide more convenience and accessibility to Vermonters, we know the demand is high and there’s value in providing services at these satellite offices,” said Governor Phil Scott, according to a press release.
The St. Albans offices will resume in-person transactions Monday, August 2. Beginning July 15, Vermonters who wish to go to these locations can make appointments using the DMV’s online scheduling system or by call them at 1-888-970-0357.
Customers who have an existing appointment at a branch office should cancel it once their new appointment at a satellite office is made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.