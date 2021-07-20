Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW YORK CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN ST. LAWRENCE IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST VERMONT CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURG, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, DANNEMORA, GOUVERNEUR, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, LAKE PLACID, MALONE, MASSENA, MIDDLEBURY, MONTPELIER, NEWPORT, OGDENSBURG, PLATTSBURGH, PORT HENRY, POTSDAM, RANDOLPH, RUTLAND, SARANAC LAKE, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, TUPPER LAKE, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... An Air Quality Alert is until midnight EDT tonight. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties in Vermont... All Vermont counties. Vermont Air Quality and Climate Division expects elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), to occur in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" (USG) range in Vermont on Tuesday, July 20th due to the presence of wildfire smoke. Children and older adults, as well as people with heart or lung disease, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particles such as wood smoke can increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals and aggravate heart or lung disease. An Air Quality Action Day means that particulate concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources website at... https://dec.vermont.gov/air-quality/local-air-quality-forecasts