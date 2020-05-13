WASHINGTON – Vermont’s Congressional delegation has jointly written to Secretary of Agricluture Sonny Purdue to urge him to take action to assist Vermont’s dairy farmers, including releasing funds allocated for farmers by Congress on March 27.
Senator Patrick Leahy (D), Senator Bernie Sanders (I) and Representative Peter Welch (D), pointed out that cratering demand caused by the pandemic has created an existential crisis for Vermont dairy farmers already struggling with low milk prices.
“Dairy farms are the backbone of Vermont’s rural economy and offer critical nutrition and high-quality products to individuals across the country,” wrote Leahy, Sanders and Welch. “Our dairy farmers face unprecedented challenges and have received little of the support that Congress has provided. While we appreciate the recent Farmers to Families Food Box contracts awarded for Vermont, we urge you to act immediately to use all available programs to support the struggling dairy industry, including the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to provide direct relief to farmers in need.”
Although CFAP was approved nearly two months ago, none of the $23.5 million direct aid in the bill has been provided to dairy farmers. “As you implement the CFAP payments to producers, dairy farmers must be compensated for the months they will be impacted the most. Starting in April and continuing through this summer, they face disastrously low milk prices with no certainty as to when product demand will recover. Initial reports suggested that the CFAP would compensate farmers at a very low rate for the months when prices are projected to be lowest. We urge you to correct this,” Leahy, Sanders and Welch wrote.
The letter also urges the USDA to immediately:
- Pay producers to reduce production and compensate them for milk that has to be dumped.
- Reopen the Dairy Margin Coverage Program for 2020.
- Convene an emergency hearing to establish a price floor for milk.