A $10,000 grant has been awarded to Fairfax Neighbors for Racial Equity from the Equitable and Inclusive Communities grant round of the VT COVID-19 Response Fund, which was designed to tackle both the immediate needs of Vermonters and long-term recovery and resilience.
With the awarded funds, Fairfax Neighbors for Racial Equity will work to build and strengthen connections between neighbors and help residents gain the skills to support productive dialogue with each other.
A series of three community-wide events will take place in 2023 engaging facilitators to support this community building work for the residents of Fairfax. This award coincides with Fairfax becoming one of Vermont’s IDEAL (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Action and Leadership) communities.
IDEAL Vermont is a coalition of Vermont municipalities dedicated to advancing racial and other forms of equity across the state through shared learning and tangible action. Fairfax Neighbors for Racial Equity is eager to join with the Town of Fairfax in making Fairfax a warm and welcoming community for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.