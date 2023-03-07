The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) in partnership with the Vermont Department of Labor and Vermont Tech are starting a new Broadband Installer Technician apprenticeship program. It will provide free training at locations across the state for people who want to start a career as a maintenance technician, splicer, or installer.
The course will include safety training, flagger training, classroom work, and online OSHA training. When finished, candidates will enter an industry with potential for high paying jobs with opportunity for growth. These jobs can lead to careers in information technology trades, smart grid, and engineering trades.
“There is an unprecedented need for workers in Vermont. The buildout of broadband in our state will require hundreds of additional trained workers. This is great opportunity for anyone looking to start a career or change careers. We have a list of employers who are looking to hire students upon completion of this program,” said VCBB Executive Director Christine Hallquist.
The first training starts in April. For more information or to apply for the program, go to Broadband Installer Apprenticeship - VTC CEWD, email fiber@vsc.edu, or call (802) 547-3653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.