FRANKLIN COUNTY — As reports of the new Omicron variant continue to increase worldwide, Franklin County health officials are encouraging residents to continue to take the precautions needed to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“Masking is encouraged. Until we know more about Omicron, we can fall back to the activities practiced before we had vaccines -— masks on faces, six foot spaces and avoiding crowds,” Erin Creley, district director of the St. Albans Local Health Office, said.
Franklin County reached its highest number of reported COVID-19 cases just this past month.
As for what Omicron’s impact could be on case rates, much is still unknown about the viral variant and its spread.
While Vermont health officials have not detected Omicron in the state, one case was reported in Quebec on Nov. 29.
“There is a lot that is still unknown about this new variant, but it appears to be more infectious, already showing up in various countries, including Canada,” Vermont health commissioner Mark Levine said in a statement released earlier this week. “Research over the next few weeks will determine whether Omicron will affect the severity of illnesses, and how effective the current vaccines are against Omicron.”
The U.S. also reported its first Omicron variant case in California on Nov. 30. As of Dec. 3, the variant is expected to be widespread throughout the country, and multiple states have reported at least one case.
Creley acknowledged that the uncertainty about the new variant can cause anxiety, but health officials are following the data closely on what emerges about the spread of Omicron. While initial reports from the World Health Organization labeled Omicron as a “variant of concern,” there’s still a lack of evidence that shows the variant as being more transmissible or more dangerous than the Delta variant.
Even so, cases have been identified in 20 countries. The first case in the U.S. had been tracked by an individual who flew to California from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Certainly with the new variants, we’re learning more data and learning more information about it,” Creley said. “We’re following updates about new info about the variant, and scientists are already looking at the specifics of Omicron. Having patience with the science is key.”
President Joe Biden also rolled out his national plan to deal with new COVID-19 variants this Thursday as the winter months are expected to cause higher case rates. Among his nine-step plan is providing boosters for all adults, vaccinating children and enacting strong public health protocols for safe international travel.
By early next week, the U.S. will require all international travelers flying into the country to test within one day of departure regardless of vaccination status. Biden, however, made no mention of what travelers crossing the border with Canada will be required to do.
As for local vaccination options, Franklin County has 12 vaccination clinic sites available, including 10 planned at local schools, to help families get vaccinated. Creley said they’ve been well attended.
“Some children have been hesitant about being vaccinated, but the staff have been helpful for kids worried about vaccination,” Creley said.
Creley said many of the early clinics have had good turnout from people excited to get their children vaccinated, and during one of the early clinics in Grand Isle County, she saw people make the drive from Chittenden County.
Franklin County, by the numbers
COVID-19 data for Franklin County show that the county has seen 409 cases over the last 14 days, with 55 new cases reported on Dec. 1, according to the Vermont Department of Health. The county has also seen one death from COVID-19 in the last two weeks.
Throughout the last two years, the county reached its highest number of reported COVID-19 cases just this past month. On Nov. 10, the county reported 73 new cases, and trend lines over the last two years show the region is dealing with its highest case rate yet despite having a 69% fully-vaccination rate.
A total of 37% of individuals over age 18 have also received a vaccine booster shot.
As for town level reporting, the majority of Franklin County cases have been reported in the north central region of the county. From Nov. 10 to Nov. 23, Sheldon, Franklin, Fairfield, Enosburgh, Richford, Montgomery and Swanton reported having over 80 cases.
In the same time period, health officials tracked over 80 cases in St. Albans City.
The largest age group affected by reported COVID-19 cases in Franklin County are those between the ages of 20 to 29. Those between the ages of 10 and 19 and those between the ages of 30 to 39 have also seen higher rates of cases compared to other age cohorts.
Since the start of the pandemic, the cumulative case rate per 100,000 people in Franklin County has reached 843.2. That number puts the county near the middle of the pack when it compares to rates in other Vermont counties.
The county with the highest rate COVID rate is Bennington County with a cumulative rate of 1,220 cases per 100,000. The county with the lowest case rate is Addison County with 517 per 100,000.
As of Dec. 2, Vermont is currently ranked 7th among the 50 states for the most new cases per 100,000 people. New Hampshire is number one.
State health officials give multiple reasons for the high numbers, such as the Delta variant’s higher transmission rate, Vermont residents returning to pre-pandemic behaviors and decreasing vaccination protection especially for those vaccinated when vaccines were first introduced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.