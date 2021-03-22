FAIRFIELD — A Vermont Arts Council Cultural Facilities matching grant of $11,307 will support major heating plant upgrades at the Fairfield Community Center, enabling the center and The Meeting House on the Green to provide their cultural offerings year-round.
The funding helped replace an increasingly unreliable and costly older heating system. Heat exchangers are now in place to heat and cool larger rooms, while a new, energy efficient boiler provides overall heat. The upgrade also includes a new hot water heater.
“As a nonprofit working with a tight budget to meet the ever-changing needs of our community, necessary improvements like this heating upgrade would not be possible without the support from organizations like the Vermont Arts Council,” said Julie Matranga of the Fairfield Community Center. “Their advocacy work with the Vermont Legislature is crucial, especially for community centers like ours, to continue the allocation of state funds for Vermont’s cultural preservation.”
The community center building now reliably provides hot and cold water to its handicap-accessible bathrooms, kitchen facilities, and classroom spaces. The new system also supports events in both the community center building and the Meeting House on the Green, as well as outdoor cultural events on the adjacent village green. Within the center itself, the new heating system will facilitate youth program enhancements and a variety of winter programming, COVID-19 conditions permitting.
In addition to funds from the Vermont Arts Council, funding was also provided by the Town of Fairfield, the Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, and Vermont Mutual Insurance.
FCCA volunteers worked for years to raise money for the aging heating system, and this matching grant was essential to complete the upgrades. The project was completed in October, overseen by FCCA board member Dan Gaffney, who has wide experience in the design and installation of heating systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.