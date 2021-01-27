MONTPELIER — Five new trustees will join the Vermont Arts Council for three-year terms beginning this month, and one new trustee will serve his three-year term beginning in June, according to a release.
South Burlington resident Emily Bernard, Will Kasso Condry of Burlington, Holly Groschner of Corinth and Sharon Fantl of Brattleboro will begin their terms this month, and Mark Foley of Rutland will begin in June, according to an announcement from the organization.
“We are fortunate to be welcoming these five exceptional Vermonters to our board,” said Board Chair Gail Nunziata. “They bring talents as working artists, administrators, and economic influencers, each with distinct life and work experiences. Their perspectives both within and outside of the arts sector will be incredibly valuable to us. I look forward to working with each one of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.