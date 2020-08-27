Dairy cows in Fairfield, 2019

Dairy cows graze on an organic farm in Fairfield.

 MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer/

MONTPELIER — To help farmers and dairy processors apply for COVID-19 assistance from the state, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Farms and Markets is offering a series of tip sessions.

Times and dates are below. For a direct link to the Microsoft Team Meetings, visit the agency’s website or contact Diane Bothfeld at Diane.Bothfeld@vermont.gov.

Dairy Processor Application Tip Sessions

Monday August 31, 2020

3-4 p.m.

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

+1 802-552-8456

Conference ID: 850 343 117#

Tuesday September 1, 2020

12 noon-1 pm

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

+1 802-552-8456

Conference ID: 295 845 253#

Dairy Producer Application Tip Sessions

Wednesday September 2, 2020

2-3 pm

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

+1 802-552-8456

Conference ID: 500 934 759#

Thursday September 3, 2020

12 noon-1 pm

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

+1 802-552-8456

Conference ID: 207 181 812#

