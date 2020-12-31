MIDDLEBURY — The St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) has reported that an arrest was made Wednesday in connection with an incident of a motor vehicle being stolen from the city.
The department said it was notified the morning of Dec. 30 that the vehicle had been taken overnight from a residence on Maple Street after the keys had been left inside the automobile. Later in the day, the Middlebury Police Department (MPD) reportedly located the vehicle while its flat tires were being replaced at a Middlebury business.
MPD identified Edward Lamson, 21, of Winooski, as the suspect and arrested the individual at the business location. He was lodged at the request of the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office for lack of $25,000 bail.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact St. Albans Police at (802) 524-2166.
SAPD used the incident to remind the public to always lock their vehicles and to never leave items of significant value in plain view.
