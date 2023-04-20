The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) would like to thank its landowners for their continued support of the sport of snowmobiling as well as volunteers for their hard work and dedication to helping make the VAST trails safe and enjoyable.
VAST would like to reiterate that under Vermont state statute, Vermont’s Statewide Snowmobile Trail System (SSTS), all access to trails exists annually between Dec.16 to April 15 for snowmobile use. All use of VAST trails outside of this timeframe must obtain landowner permission prior to accessing. The individual accessing the VAST trail is responsible for obtaining landowner permission while on the property. Regarding public land (state and federal) non-motorized multi-use is permitted on their designated trails.
Please respect the rights of the landowners, remember to ask permission, and say thank you.
To reach the VAST staff or find out more about VAST, check out www.vtvast.org, call 802-229-0005
