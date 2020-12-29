MONTPELIER – State officials detailed during a news conference Tuesday the next phases of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Vermont.
Those updates come as COVID-19’s spread through Vermont appears to have plateaued, though, according to state officials, it was too soon to say whether holiday travel would impact Vermont’s case numbers.
Here are the key takeaways from Gov. Phil Scott’s news conference on Tuesday.
Vaccination will be organized according to age.
According to Vermont Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith, Vermont's plan for mass vaccinations will be administered according to age groups once the first phase ends.
Vermonters aged 75 years old or older will be the first age group prioritized by the state's vaccination rollout, followed by Vermonters above the age of 70 and, after that, Vermonters aged 65 or older, and “so on and so forth,” per Smith.
“Vaccines will be prioritized and given vaccines based on age, because the older you are, the more vulnerable you are to COVID-19," Smith said. "It meets our prime objective, which is protecting lives."
Vaccines will be publicly available through several possible locations:
- Primary care providers,
- Pharmacies,
- Vermont Department of Health district officers, and
- Mass vaccination sites likely to overlap with testing sites.
People with underlying conditions, Smith said, will be prioritized "no matter what age."
Smith also said Vermont's vaccination rollout will focus some attention on how those historically disadvantaged by Vermont's health care system fit into mass vaccination groups.
"We recognize some individuals may be disadvantaged and have suffered from health inequities," Smith said. "Our implementation planning will seek to mitigate these inequities."
Most skilled nursing facilities are expected to have residents receive their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the next week, and both hospitals and most skilled nursing centers would have staff and residents receive their second doses by the end of January.
As of Tuesday, more than 9,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Vermont, though reporting from long-term care centers, where vaccinations are being administered through a federal partnership with pharmacies, can be delayed several days.
Nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2 million Americans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Officials said more details about the next phases of vaccine rollout within Vermont would be available in the coming weeks.
COVID-19’s spread in Vermont remains stagnant
According to state modeling, Vermont’s seven-day average for new cases had noticeably dipped this past week, and the number of cases considered active in the Green Mountain State had similarly declined between last week and Tuesday.
Vermont’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive — likewise fell from last week, as did the rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19-like symptoms, according to Financial Regulations Commissioner Michael Pieciak.
According to Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health department was tracking 41 known outbreaks of COVID-19 and 224 “situations” where someone may have been exposed to COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said, however, it was too soon to say whether the holidays would impact COVID-19’s spread in Vermont.
While available data appeared to show travel nationally and within Vermont was well below where it was this time last year, Pieciak said data was also showing more travel had taken place during December’s holiday season than during Thanksgiving this year.
“We need more time to evaluate the data and the impact from the holiday season,” the financial regulation commissioner said.
Long-term care facilities a core concern
According to state health officials, more than half of those who have died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19 had been residents at one of several long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks.
During his presentation Tuesday, Pieciak, said as many as 85% of those who died during the month of December — dubbed the “deadliest month of the pandemic for Vermont” by the financial regulation commissioner — had been residents in a long-term care center.
As of Tuesday, officials reported there have been 513 cases of COVID-19 tied to outbreaks within 14 long-term care centers. Among the most heavily affected were the Elderwood in Burlington and the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where 125 and 87 cases were respectively reported.
According to health officials, most of those outbreaks had more to do with staff members inadvertently contracting the virus from the wider community and returning to work while asymptomatic for COVID-19.
“The levels of illness and deaths among Vermont’s long-term care facilities are usually not due to problems at these facilities nor a reflection among the staff and administrators,” Levine said.
“Instead,” he said, “they reflect the fact that the virus is circulating among our communities at levels far higher than during the summer and early fall, which means exposures happen.”
There was also some reason for optimism, according to state officials.
While additional cases of COVID-19 were still reported within long-term care facilities in the last week, there were apparently fewer new cases this week compared to last.
“Though some of those numbers may seem large,” Levine said, “we did not see them increasing rapidly in the past week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.