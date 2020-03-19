BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont (UVM) Medical Center is temporarily suspending visitation, restricting entrances, and screening everyone who enters hospital facilities and clinics in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitation is being restricted as of 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. The change comes as the Medical Center’s workforce continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The situation continues to evolve, but protecting our patients and staff remains our top priority. Each day we are taking the necessary steps to provide safe, high quality health care and to reduce the spread of COVID-19, with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Vermont Department of Health,” said UVM Medical Center President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Leffler, MD. “We understand these changes are unsettling for some, however they are critical given the seriousness of this pandemic.”
The Medical Center is following protocols focused on stopping the spread of the disease. No visitors will be allowed with limited exceptions for individuals who are screened. Pediatric patients, those in labor, and patients undergoing same-day surgery are allowed one support person or visitor each. Patients with cognitive impairments or disabilities who require assistance to access care will be allowed one consistent support person.
Visitation for patients in end of life care will be managed by their care team.
Visitors will not be permitted for outpatient visits unless the patient requires assistance to get to their appointment.
Everyone entering must be screened with a series of questions and clean their hands. Anyone with symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection, including fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, or identified as “at risk,” will not be allowed to visit.
Additionally, only ADA service animals will be permitted. All other animals, including previously approved therapy dogs/support animals, are not allowed.
These temporary changes will be reviewed in the coming weeks to determine when routine operations can resume.
Unless its an emergency, the UVM Medical Center advises patients to stay at home and contact their doctor by phone or through UVM’s online patient portal MyChart if they have COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.