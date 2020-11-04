BURLINGTON, Vt. – The University of Vermont (UVM) Health Network is still dealing with the impacts of what officials said was a cyberattack that disrupted the network of hospitals last week.
According to a UVM Medical Center spokesperson, the hospital network’s information technology team was “making steady progress, but we still do not know when all systems will be restored.”
On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott ordered the Vermont Army National Guard’s Combined Cyber Response Team, a specialized unit able to support responses to both state and federal emergencies, to assist UVM Health Network with their response to last week’s cyberattack.
According to a statement from Scott’s office, the National Guard unit is planned to support the hospital networks work “to review thousands of end-user computers and devices and ensure they are free of any malware or virus.”
“I appreciate the work of the UVM Health Network, with support from State agencies and state and federal law enforcement, to respond quickly to this cyberattack, putting patient safety first and steadily restoring systems in a safe and secure manner,” Scott said in a statement.
“The support of the Guard’s talented and experienced Cyber Response Team will further bolster this important work,” the governor added.
While UVM Health Network’s chief executive officer John R. Brumsted said the hospital network would “work around the clock to repair our system and deliver the highest quality care to our patients,” the hospital network is warning technical challenges may continue for the foreseeable future.
“We anticipate additional scheduling challenges to emerge beginning tomorrow when some hospitals and offices across the network will be unable to access appointment schedules,” a UVM Health Network statement read Wednesday afternoon.
In a statement, Brumsted thanked Scott’s administration for dedicating “invaluable resources” to recovery from Wednesday’s cyberattack, saying the support would “aid our recovery from this incident, and this team’s expert advice and assistance will bolster our network’s operations going forward.”
“We appreciate the outpouring of support and understanding we have received from our patients and communities,” he added. “We will continue to dedicate all available resources to this response until our systems are restored.”
Hospital officials initially reported a possible cyberattack last week, saying the attack disrupted the hospital’s ability to access scheduling and patient information.
At the time, officials weren’t sure whether the attack on the UVM Health Network was related to a wider wave of ransomware attacks reported on hospitals in New York and California.
The UVM Health Network maintains six hospitals between Vermont and Northern New York.
