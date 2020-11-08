BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Health Network announced Saturday that significant progress was made overnight to restore its computer systems, which were damaged in a cyberattack.
"Our IT team has now accessed patient schedules for all Network hospitals through next weekend," spokesperson Neal Goswami said in a statement. "This will improve our efficiency and the overall experience for patients as we continue to restore systems from last week's cyberattack event."
Plans are also in place to insure patients received needed cancer treatments over the next several days. "Patients are receiving treatment and we are urgently working to expand our capacity to provide chemotherapy at UVM Medical Center to seven days per week and three evenings per week. Meanwhile, we are also scheduling some patients for treatment at Central Vermont Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and other facilities when appropriate," Goswami said.
All breast imaging appointments scheduled for Monday at the UVM Medical Center are cancelled, including mammograms, ultrasound screenings and biopsies. Because the hospital cannot access all patient schedules, they have not been able to contact all of those impacted by the cancellations in advance, Goswami explained, while apologizing for the inconvenience.
On Saturday, the health network was continuing to review thousands of computers and devices used by staff for malware and viruses. This is being done with the assistance of the National Guard.
The UVM Health Network will continue to provide systems and patient service updates when they are available. The latest updates and information can be found at www.uvmhealth.org/cyberattack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.