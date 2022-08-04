Teens with an interest in mental health and physical wellbeing can apply to become a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador.
The University of Vermont Extension 4–H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program will provide free training for 20 Vermont teens, ages 14-18, to help them promote healthy living in their communities.
Among the topics to be covered are the importance of food and nourishment, physical movement, stress management, sleep and rest, relationships, school-life balance and self-compassion.
Applications will be accepted at go.uvm.edu/health-heroes until Sept. 9 with notification of acceptance by Sept. 13. Enrollment in 4-H is not required
Ambassadors must be available to attend in-person training sessions at 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at Living Well at the Dudley H. Davis Center at the UVM campus in Burlington.
During these sessions, participants will learn and practice mindfulness techniques, different forms of movement and motivational interviewing as well as learn to make nutritious snacks with the end goal being the creation of a customized program to deliver to groups in their community.
Guest speakers include staff from UVM's Integrative Health and Wellness Coaching program and UVM's Mindfulness program.
For more information, contact UVM Extension 4-H educator Margaret Coan at mcoan@uvm.edu. To request a disability-related accommodation to participate, please contact her by Sept. 2.
