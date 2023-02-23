BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Medical Center is offering a new cancer treatment called CAR T-cell therapy to patients with certain blood cancers, including types of lymphoma and leukemia.
The new treatment was announced during a press conference Wednesday. The UVM Cancer Center’s CAR T clinic will be led by Dr. James Gerson, one of the first doctors to administer the treatment in a clinical setting.
Dr. Gerson is an assistant professor in UVM’s Larner College of Medicine’s Department of Medicine, and he worked directly with a team of researchers who created the therapy at the University of Pennsylvania.
How the treatment works
CAR T therapy uses a person’s immune system to fight cancer by genetically modifying T-cells in the bloodstream. These cells fight pathogens, or organisms that cause disease, by identifying antigens and neutralizing them with receptors.
The receptor works like a key in a lock. If a T-cell does not have the correct “key” or receptor to fit the “lock” or antigen the pathogen will keep growing.
To solve this problem, T-cells are removed from a patient’s blood. In a lab, the T-cells are given a gene that adds a receptor that will destroy the specific cancer cell before being returned to the body.
Benefits and risks
UVM’s CAR T program will be first to be offered in Vermont. Previously, the closest facility that offered this treatment was located at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
“I’ve learned that many of the patients who live here are more rural, and they may be involved in some ways with farm work and they really aren't able to leave or don't want to leave,” Dr. Gerson said during the press conference. “Being able to offer this therapy to them, to allow them to stay close to home, I think is really going to have a dramatic impact.”
A majority of the patients who began receiving CAR T-cell therapy 10 years ago when it was still being developed have made a complete recovery, Gerson said. Depending on the cancer type, 50-80% of patients go into remission from cancer after receiving the treatment.
A possible side effect of CAR T therapy is cytokine release syndrome (CRS), when T-cells hunt down cancer cells too aggressively for the patient to handle. This causes fevers that can range from mild to severe as well low blood pressure and organ dysfunction in extreme cases.
Gerson noted that patients are monitored for this condition by their health care team and that doctors have gotten better at preventing and treating CRS.
Patients who are interested in receiving the treatment should talk to their oncologist for a referral to the cancer center.
