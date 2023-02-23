Courtesy Andy Duback

James Gerson, MD, assistant professor in the Larner College of Medicine’s School of Medicine, and the physician lead of the CAR T program. Dr. Gerson joined the University of Vermont from the University of Pennsylvania, where CAR T-cell therapy was discovered and developed. Dr. Gerson worked with the creators of the treatment and is one of the first physicians in the country to use CAR T in a clinical setting.