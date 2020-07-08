Utility providers advise reduced energy use amid heat wave

ST. ALBANS – Two Vermont utility companies are advising Vermonters to remain safe and conserve power in the coming days as Wednesday storms and high temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expecting to spike energy demands across New England.
Green Mountain Power (GMP) is urging customers to stay away from power lines and trees taken down by high winds, while the Johnson-based Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is asking customers to reduce electricity use during Thursday and Friday’s heat.
In a statement, VEC advised that its customers reduce their electricity use during the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours in order to reduce demand on its network by:
- Turning off all unnecessary lights;
- Delaying the use of major appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers until after the alert time has passed; and
- Reducing use of air conditioning as much as safely possible.
In a statement from GMP, the utility provider said it's expecting to offset Thursday's expected peak in energy use by tapping into stored energy in order to reduce energy costs for its customers and demand on its network.
Still, GMP is likewise asking consumers to reduce electricity use during Thursday’s heat by similarly waiting on using larger appliances like laundry machines and by reducing air conditioning use when safe.
The Colchester-based utility provider said in a statement it would be “watching this weather situation closely” and deploying work crews to “respond as quickly and safely as possible” in the event of power outages.
“We are watching this weather situation closely and want customers to be alert for potential storms today and the need to keep cool and hydrated through the week if temperatures rise as forecasted,” GMP’s chief field operations executive Mike Burke wrote in a statement.
GMP is directing its users to Efficiency Vermont has more tips to reduce power use and promote energy efficiency, while VEC is directing customers to either call the utility at (800) 832-2667 or visit its “Beat the Peak” page on its website for more information.
According to their website, GMP provides power to approximately 266,000 Vermonters across the Green Mountain State.
According to VEC’s website, another 32,000 users from across Vermont’s northern counties are covered by the cooperative.
