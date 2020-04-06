RICHFORD – Since the COVID-19 pandemic came to Vermont, use of the Richford food shelf has more than tripled – and the Northern Tier Centers for Health (NOTCH) coordinator staffing the shelf expects use to continue growing as the pandemic deepens.
“I think we’re going to see an uptick as this goes on,” Melanie Gross, NOTCH’s outreach coordinator now filling in at the food shelf, said. “The longer this goes on, the need is going to grow.”
The food shelf, which isn’t an official NOTCH affiliate, is housed in a pantry and two home refrigerators inside the NOTCH Partnering Project building across the street from the clinic.
The building itself has been shut to virtually all through traffic as a precaution against COVID-19, with food being distributed through pre-packaged bags through its back door and available ideally through calls made in advance – though Gross said she would answer knocks on the food shelf’s door.
Gross is managing the shelf now as a stand in, as the food shelf’s usual operators are now self-isolating as members of the demographic groups most at risk of contracting COVID-19’s more severe symptoms.
While the shelf may typically serve only a handful of families a day and up to 20 to 25 in a week, Gross said use has grown dramatically in the weeks following orders to close schools and expectations that all “nonessential” businesses would be closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When thinking about a day where they might do eight, I’m doing 20,” Gross said. “We’ve seen more people in the last week than we’ve seen in a month.”
By that first Thursday, Gross said she’d already served more than 70 clients from Richford and neighboring communities like Berkshire – nearly three times the traffic Gross said the food shelves’ usual operators see in a full week.
Food shelves in Vermont are anticipating use to continue rising as local economies cope with gubernatorial orders to shutter businesses as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, a highly-contagious disease that, despite resulting in mild to moderate symptoms for most, can lead to severe illness and death, especially among the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.
In the weeks since orders to close schools and “nonessential” businesses, Vermont has seen its unemployment rates grow well past their 2008 financial crash heights, with the state’s department of labor reporting more than 14,000 unemployment claims in a single week following the issuance of a “stay home, stay safe” order.
The strain on food shelves, according to advocates, could be enough to break a system maintained by only a handful of volunteers, many of whom are themselves among the demographic groups at risk of COVID-19’s most severe symptoms.
“I am very, very concerned that this whole system is going to collapse and collapse very quickly,” Robert Ostermeyer, executive director of Franklin – Grand Isle Community Action, said previously during a phone conference with other food advocates and Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt. “This is a very serious situation. I’m very, very worried.”
Gross was the sole person operating the food shelf when she spoke with the Messenger, with most of the food shelf’s regular staff self-isolating in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the intention was also to keep that staffing small in order to limit possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Should she become sick, however, she said there was a list of people who’d be able to step in and take her place.
“I have a list of folks who said they were available to volunteer who could take over,” Gross said. “We can’t really afford to close the food shelf at this point.”
Richford was already struggling with food insecurity before the pandemic.
According to federal data assembled by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Media Lab, approximately a fifth of Richford’s population lives below the federal poverty line, and the region has been cited as a food desert by some food advocates due to the transportation barriers that come with rural life and poverty.
Franklin County as a whole struggles with food insecurity, with more than 10 percent of the population and 14 percent of the county’s children coming from households that lacked consistent access to nutritious foods, according to the nonprofit Feeding America.
According to Gross, the Richford food shelf wasn’t “in dire straits” at the moment, but the COVID-19 epidemic was having appreciable impacts on the food shelf’s operations.
The shelf orders much of its stock through the Vista Foods grocery store across the street. Some perishable goods, like milk and meats, are accessed through vouchers that can be redeemed at Vista Foods.
As grocery stores find themselves with shortages of certain goods and suppliers start enforcing caps for different goods, however, those same shortages have trickled down to the Richford food shelf, where shipments of staples like bread have been shorter and where a limited amount of space makes serving a larger amount of food a challenge.
“The challenges I’m faced with are we’re just not able to get it in and we have such a small space here,” Gross said. “We’re working out of this one pantry room and two small refrigerators. It’s a very small pantry.”
The food shelf also serves as a remote drop off site for the St. Albans-based NorthWest Family Foods, which was still exploring how to safely manage those remote drop-offs when Gross spoke with the Messenger late last month.
According to Gross, “some members of the community have come forward” with donations, and since she spoke with the Messenger, a notice from Richford’s selectboard has asked for more donations to support the community’s food shelf.
For those interested in supporting the Richford food shelf, Gross asked that they reach out in advance at 848-3815, extension 10, before dropping off food. She said the food shelf would accept both monetary donations and food, though space was limited for perishable foods like meats and eggs.
“It’s the perishable goods we’re not sure we have space for,” Gross said.
Meanwhile, she, like most Vermonters staffing the state’s network of food shelves, said she was preparing for the surge of new clients expected to follow as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Already, she said she’d met with people who came to the food shelf for the first time since pandemic-related layoffs began, and even though the food shelf was closed when she spoke with the Messenger, Gross had to step away to service a knock on the door.
“The community itself is a needier population to begin with,” she said. “This upped the game a little bit.”
The Richford food shelf is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is located at 53 Main Street.