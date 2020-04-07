RICHFORD – According to an update from the Northern Tier Centers for Health (NOTCH) coordinator now staffing the Richford food shelf, things have slowed down somewhat after the impacts of COVID-19 brought a surge of new clients to the food shelf.
According to an update from Melanie Gross, the outreach coordinator at NOTCH who volunteered to staff the food shelf, “last week was quieter” with “a normal number of people” accessing the shelf.
“But we’ve seen a definite uptake of elderly and first time [clients] accessing [the food shelf] due to layoffs and no school,” Gross wrote to the Messenger.
While there were initially concerns about the St. Albans-based NorthWest Family Foods being able to safely maintain their satellite site in Richford, Gross confirmed the St. Albans food shelf was able to bring their satellite feeding site to Richford on Monday.
Likewise, supplies have stabilized somewhat for the food shelf as well, and Gross said the shelf was now looking for ways to deliver food to the elderly and clients with compromised immune systems – those considered by health officials to be most at risk of COVID-19’s more severe symptoms.
“I have been able to re-stock and we’ve received in some produce from Healthy Roots’ gleaning project which I will be distributing this week,” Gross wrote in a follow-up email to the Messenger. “We are working on delivery mechanisms for those immunocompromised and elderly individuals who are most at risk.”
Late last month, Gross told the Messenger that, while things weren’t dire for the Richford food shelf, there were concerns related to use of the shelf skyrocketing after school closures and other social distancing mandates were ordered by the governor in order to stagger the spread of COVID-19.
Those mandates, while considered necessary to slow the highly contagious virus causing COVID-19, have effectively stalled Vermont’s economy and led to mass layoffs that food advocates have previously said could cause an enormous strain on the state’s already fragile network of emergency food services.
In Richford, those closures had brought an initial spike in use at the food shelf, which saw a month’s-worth of visits within a single week, according to Gross.
Gross also said there were fears the food shelf, housed within a small pantry and two refrigerators, wouldn’t be able to handle enough food to meet growing need in Richford, and supply shocks for certain high-demand foods within grocery stores also posed a challenge to the shelf, which orders some stock through the nearby Vista Foods.
At the moment, though, things appear to have stabilized at the Richford food shelf.
According to Gross, people have reached out with both monetary donations and non-perishable food items in order to support Richford’s food shelf.
Those interested in donating money are asked to send donations to BERMA Food Shelf at 53 Main Street in Richford, and those interested in donating nonperishable food items are asked to call the food shelf in advance at 848-3815, extension 10, to arrange a drop-off.
“Thank you,” Gross wrote.