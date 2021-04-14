COLCHESTER — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced recently that signups have reopened for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) as part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
The initial CFAP 2 signup ended on Dec. 11, 2020, but USDA has reopened signup for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5 for producers to apply or make modifications to existing CFAP 2 applications.
The CFAP 2 program provides direct financial relief to producers due to market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
“Most of the crops and livestock raised in Vermont are eligible commodities for this program,” said Lana Walden, acting state executive director for FSA. “If you missed getting an application in last fall, you now have the opportunity to apply for assistance. Our staff will help you through the application process, or if you need to make any modifications to your existing application.”
Row crops, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, aquaculture and more are all eligible for the CFAP 2, including the recent addition of pullets and turfgrass sod. Producers are encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap to review eligible commodities and learn about the payment structure for each. CFAP 2 is a separate program from the first iteration of the program (CFAP 1) and interested producers must complete a new application to be eligible for payment for CFAP 2.
Producers are encouraged to call their local county FSA office for guidance on the process to complete an application. Producers also have the option to visit farmers.gov/cfap and access the online application portal or learn about other application options. A call center is available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP 2 application process. Call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.
Additional CFAP payments for beef and row-crop producers
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorizes an increase in CFAP 1 payment rates for cattle. Cattle producers with approved CFAP 1 applications will automatically receive these payments and do not need to submit a new application since payments are based on previously approved CFAP 1 applications. Producers may be asked for additional information depending on how they filed the original application. Information on the additional payment rates for cattle can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.
This act also authorized additional CFAP assistance of $20 per acre for producers of eligible CFAP 2 flat-rate or price trigger commodities. FSA will automatically issue payments to eligible producers based on the eligible acres included on their CFAP 2 applications. Eligible producers do not need to submit a new CFAP 2 application.
