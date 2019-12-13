ST. ALBANS – The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the enrollment deadline on the Dairy Margin Coverage program, allowing another week for farmers interested in participating in the program in the 2020 calendar year to enroll.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program provides insurance payments for farmers when the difference between the gross price farmers receives for every hundredweight of milk and the cost of feed falls below a certain threshold.
The deadline for enrolling has been extended from Dec. 13 to Dec. 20, with USDA citing the “prolonged and extensive impacts of weather events this year” in its decision to extend the deadline for enrollment another week.
Farmers struggled with weather conditions throughout 2019, from heavy flooding and cold weather delaying planting earlier in the year to recent precipitation and cold weather forcing farmers to postpone their harvest.
“2019 has challenged the country’s ag sector – prevented or late planting followed by a delayed harvest has been further complicated by wet and cold weather,” said USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey in a USDA statement.
USDA is also extending deadlines for enrolling into the Market Facilitation Program, the federal government’s program for providing relief to farmers in light of damages resulting from several ongoing trade disputes with longtime importers of U.S. agriculture.
The Market Facilitation Program’s new deadline is also Dec. 20.
“Because some of our producers are still in the field, the time to conduct business at the local USDA office is at a premium,” “Northey said. “We hope this deadline extension will allow producers the opportunity to participate in these important programs.”
The Dairy Margin Coverage program was authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill as a replacement for the Margin Protection Program.
The U.S. dairy industry continues to struggle with an oversupply dragging the amount of money farmers receive for every hundredweight of milk below individual farmers’ cost of production.