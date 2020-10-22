WASHINGTON, D.C. — A decision by the USDA to exclude breeding animals when determining the amount of financial assistance to be given to farmers under the second Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP 2) has drawn the ire of 15 senators, including Vermont senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders.
Leahy, together with Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., organized a letter signed by 15 senators urging USDA to reconsider it’s decision.
Excluding breeding animals will harm dairy farmers, who often sell cows which are no longer being milked for meat.
The decision will also heavily impact those farms which specialize in breeding animals for sale to other farms, the senators pointed out.
The original CFAP program included breeding animals when determining compensation to farmers. The decision to exclude those animals will be especially burdensome for the dairy industry with its historically tight margins.
“This change will affect the livestock industry and will be particularly harmful to dairy farmers who often operate at extremely tight margins,” wrote the senators. “The decision is even more troubling considering that USDA clearly has sufficient resources to cover these losses. Additionally, it is less complicated for both USDA and farmers to cover all livestock and avoid confusion about what animals are covered or excluded.”
“Considering the dairy industry’s traditionally tight margins, USDA’s decision to shift course and arbitrarily exclude dairy farm losses related to meat production is a significant blow,” wrote the senators. “We urge USDA to reverse this arbitrary decision and make breeding animals eligible for CFAP 2 like they were under the original relief program.”
USDA’s decision to exclude breeding animals also complicates the process of signing up for assistance, the Senators pointed out.
The senators also urged USDA to consider how it compensates farmers for milk that was dumped early in the pandemic when markets shifted abruptly, leaving farmers and cooperatives with nowhere to sell their milk.
