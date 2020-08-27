ST. ALBANS — Contract workers at Vermont Service Center are not at risk of losing their jobs, according to union leaders.
In a statement announcing it would not furlough regular staff in the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it would have to have to “descope” its contracts with companies whose employees set up files for processing.
There are 400 such employees in St. Albans and Essex.
Those workers are represented by the United Electrical Workers (UE).
Kelly Robtoy, president of the UE local representing workers at the Vermont Service Center, told the Messenger that the current contractor, Sciolex Corporation, has told workers USCIS is not planning a reduction to the contract.
Sciolex took over as the manager of the contract workers in 2019.