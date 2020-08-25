ST. ALBANS — This morning U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) cancelled the planned furloughs of more than 13,000 employees nationwide, including more than 1,000 Vermonters.
Danielle Spooner, who represents USCIS workers nationwide confirmed that the furloughs had been cancelled. "I'm very grateful," she said.
The decision comes following a unanimous vote in the House of Representatives on a bill to increase the fees USCIS receives for premium processing and apply those fees to address the backlog in visa and citizenship applications.
USCIS leadership sent a message to employees this morning saying the agency had the money to continue, Spooner said. The agency's financial situation has been unclear, with the USCIS stating the furloughs were the result of a lack of funding even as members of Congress pointed to unused surpluses.
USCIS operations are funded through the payments received by applicants seeking to come to the United States or to become U.S. citizens.
The Messenger will have additional details as they become available.