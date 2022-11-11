HIGHGATE — An uptick in illegal border crossings in Highgate have had some residents questioning what’s the best way to stop them.
Highgate Town Administrator Heidi Britch-Valenta said the town recently received questions from a local farmer who wanted to know if he could install a gate to keep illegal immigrants from using vehicles on his road.
In response, the Highgate selectboard brought in Brandon Brant, the active patrol agent in charge of the Swanton border patrol station, to answer questions about U.S. Border Patrols’ ability to stop illegal immigrants from getting into Highgate.
That section of the border is currently seeing a small spike of illegal activity from immigrants looking to cross into Highgate.
In recent months, the federal court system has announced multiple convictions mostly involving Mexican immigrants making their way south from Canada on foot to be picked up by a vehicle driven by an accomplice, and Brant said his office has six open federal cases that have resulted from the recent crossings.
To stop that number from getting out of control, however, Brant asked that the public make sure they call law enforcement when they witness illegal border crossings.
“If we’re not catching these people doing this stuff, we can’t apply consequences to it. We can’t make the people that are organizing these events stop,” Brant said.
Getting across the border
Standing in front of the selectboard this past Monday, Brant explained that the border patrol agents can enter any public or private lands that are located within 25 miles of the border, but they need the public to help them spot suspicious activity.
For the large majority of cases, illegal immigrants are crossing the border by using forested areas where they can better sneak through to meet a driver, Brant said.
Problem areas have been close to Rainville Road, which approaches the border close to the Morses Line crossing. If border patrol can arrest the groups overusing the area, they’ll most likely move away from the area, Brant said.
“If we go after traffic that happens in the Rainville Road, and we catch some groups in the Rainville Road, that organization will stop using the Rainville Road,“ he said.
Other enforcement techniques tend to be more expensive, Brant explained. The creation of a wall in trouble areas, for example, requires extensive builds in forested areas, active patrols and larger capital budgets.
Instead, it’s easier, Brant said, to just deploy officers to trouble locations. Right now, his agency has solid staffing levels, and it can head out 24/7 to stop illegal activity.
The pandemic’s after-effects
While illegal crossings have seen an increase, the problem isn’t so extensive that the border patrol needs major investments to stop illegal activity. Brant said crossings are most likely on the increase because the COVID-19 pandemic played a major role in shutting down travel, but they aren’t outside of anything that current staffing levels can handle.
The law enforcement agency is also receiving significant support from the federal court system, which prosecutes the crimes, he said.
“It’s gotten real busy lately compared to how it was recently,” Brant said. “But I think if we looked back three, maybe four years ago and compared three or four years ago with what the traffic is now, it would probably be very similar.”
As for erecting a gate on the road or lane, Brant said it’s standard practice for private landowners, especially dairy farmers, to create locked gates on their property. Brant asked that anyone with plans to do so, however, contact border patrol so agents know about the gate and have the right access.
To stop illegal activity, however, they should call 911 and make the request to dispatch border patrol.
“As soon as we start catching people coming through the area, the people who organize that move them to a different area,” Brant said. “We can displace the traffic that way, and that’s usually how we do it.”
