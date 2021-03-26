ST. ALBANS — Thirty-three brand new apartments are about to be finished and move-in ready at 10 Maiden Lane, and boast washers, dryers, glass balconies and open-concept living space.
“It takes a lot more money and effort to upgrade right now, but it's the best time to do it,” said Upstreet Apartments builder and owner Grant Butterfield, who said the units will be available in early April.
On Tuesday, workers were installing electrical wiring into the ceilings — which are sound-proofed for peace and quiet — laying carpet in the hallways and installing lighting fixtures to St. Albans’ newest apartment building. The project started last June.
The 33-unit building is modern, with clean lines and open-concept units, each of which will be fitted with its own washer-dryer, stainless steel appliances, and many with their own kitchen islands.
Twenty-seven of the units are single bedrooms with full bathrooms and a den.
City Manager Dominic Cloud said the revitalization of the three buildings on city property — the building that currently houses CCV and Northwestern Medical Center’s nursing training program in conjunction with CCV and Vermont Technical College plus the two apartment buildings — cost a total of around $20 million.
“Everyone asks what’s the secret sauce?” Cloud said. “The secret sauce has three letters: TIF. We spent $2.5 million in TIF which generated $20 million in private sector spending, which generated $10 million in growth to city tax base.”
The adjacent building is owned by the Champlain Housing Trust and contains affordable housing, including to those who previously resided in an apartment facility on Maiden Lane that has since been removed to construct the new apartments.
The kitchens in the apartments at 10 Maiden Lane are crisp and neat, with modern cabinetry and lighting and some of the bathrooms have two sinks.
The units range from $1,225 per month for the one-bedroom, one-bathroom 775-square-foot unit on the first floor to the $1,550 per month apartments on the upper floors that have two bedrooms and at least one full bathroom, measuring around 855 square feet total.
The penthouse apartments on the top floor cost more, but Butterfield said tenants are already being considered for them.
Rent for the apartments come with one parking space in the city garage, heat, hot water, internet, trash and if you live above the first floor, you get a personal glass-bottom balcony with city and/or mountain views.
The apartments have air conditioning already installed, and many have walk-in closets and pantries in the kitchen, and each unit has the option of its own chain link locker down the hall for their bicycle, kayak or any additional storing they may need.
Scale up to the very top of the building and there’s a community roof-top terrace that Butterfield said is going to be decorated with communal furniture, possibly a pagoda, and maybe even an area for pets.
The first floor of the CCV building is 5,000 square feet of commercial space, and at least one section is planned for a restaurant, Butterfield said. There are no occupants just yet but Butterfield said he’s mid-conversation with some possibilities.
The desks, classrooms and observation rooms on the upper floors are prepped and ready for their students who Butterfield said will be arriving in June for their summer programs.
The restaurant section will have outdoor seating along the south side of the building. The north end of the first floor may have retail.
Butterfield said applications are currently being accepted for the spaces, and are available online at www.upstreetapartments.com.
