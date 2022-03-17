GEORGIA — As we move away from Town Meeting Day, selectboards across the state are getting their footing and getting ready to move into the next year.
Georgia is no different. Here are some important organizational changes that have been made in the last few weeks.
Selectboard reorganizes
At its March 3 meeting, the selectboard reorganized, nominating and voting who should be chair, vice chair and clerk.
Selectboard member Kyle Grenier was nominated and unanimously elected as the new chair of the board.
New selectboard member Gary Wright was nominated for vice chair by new selectboard member Dawn Penney. Selectboard member Sara Nadeu nominated herself for the position.
All selectboard members voted for Wright to take the position except Nadeu who voted for herself.
For the clerk position, Nadeu again nominated herself which was seconded by selectboard member Carolyn Branagan and unanimously voted through.
Georgia Recreation Committee changes name
As a result of a vote at Georgia's Feb. 28 selectboard meeting, the Georgia Recreation Committee will be exactly the same as it was before Feb. 28 save one change, its name.
The Georgia selectboard voted to approve changing the name of the Georgia Recreation Committee to the Georgia Community Events Committee to better reflect the committee’s responsibilities.
The change comes as larger discussions about recreation in Georgia have ensued following the Town Meeting Day vote, most notably Georgia residents being able to access Saint Albans Rec through a residential fee.
The reason for the name change is to separate this group from what people usually associate a recreation committee with — sports programs, swimming, recreational classes, etc. Georgia’s committee does not organize these types of programs.
The Georgia Community Events Committee will cover all the same responsibilities as the previous committee but with a new name.
In the past, the Georgia Recreation Committee has been tasked with organizing community events like Gatherings on the Green, where people can shop at the farmer’s market, eat local food and enjoy live music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.