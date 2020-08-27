Answers to common questions from the MRUSD Early Childhood Program
My child won’t wear a mask. Can my child attend preschool?
Yes. Mask wearing is a routine like hand-washing and lining up in the hall. It has to be taught. Preschool teachers are prepared for students who’ve had some experience with mask wearing and some who haven’t worn them at all. Time will be spent teaching children how to wear the masks, when to wear them, and when they can take a break.
My child will be too anxious to start school without me bringing them to the classroom. Can they still come to preschool?
Yes. Schools have a drop-off plan. We will be creating videos and “how-tos” to guide you on these first days of school. Please keep an eye out for information from your teachers.
What time does school start? When does it end? What does my child need to bring to school?
Your teacher will include information about start and end times as well as what your children can bring from home.
What if I want to start my child in school and then change my mind?
We are doing our best to be flexible and meet caregivers’ needs. We are happy to have conversations about specific situations. We recognize that all families have different levels of comfort when it comes to being around people. Please know we are doing our very best to keep your children healthy and safe while having fun.
If you have questions or concerns, you are more than welcome to email or call me, sripley@maplerun.org or 524-3613.
Start of school at the center:
Since the first full day of school falls on a Wednesday (September 9), based on the hybrid schedule, students will be attending virtually.
Two In-Person Days:
Students will be assigned to the Blue Group or Green Group.
The Blue Group physically attends school on Monday and Tuesday and for the remaining three days of the week (W-F) are required to virtually complete assignments and connect with teachers as scheduled.
The Green Group physically attends school on Thursday and Friday and for the remaining three days of the week (M-W) are required to virtually complete assignments and connect with teachers as scheduled.
Class start times:
Morning Program: Students who attend NCTC in the morning [period 2] start class at 8 a.m. [Students from MVU will arrive at 8:20am]
Afternoon program: Students who attend NCTC in the afternoon [period 6] start class at 11:25 a.m.
Virtual Learning Days
Attendance will be taken each day and the work assigned virtually is expected to be completed virtually, because when we see you for the two in-person days, it will be packed with fun, hands-on activities. Please reference your schedule for specific virtual connection times and duration.
Google Classroom and Laptops
Assignments, teacher feedback, and announcements will be managed in Google Classroom. Parents/Guardians can also be granted access to your Google Classroom. More information will be forthcoming. You will also be provided with a Chromebook (if you need a device at home to complete your assignments and connect to the internet). They will be distributed within the first full week of school. If internet connectivity is a question, please inform your instructor.
Cell phone policy for the entire school district states that cell phones are not allowed in the classroom. They are only permitted during scheduled passing times and assigned lunch times.
Some programs require specific supplies. Please contact the NCTC School Counseling Coordinator if supplying the required tools of the trade may be difficult. You can reach Mrs. Susan Bosland at 527-6512.
First day of school:
The first day of school for students PK-8 will be Tuesday, Sept. 8. This will be a Blue day so only students assigned to be in school Mondays and Tuesdays (Blue days) should plan on coming in. The first day of school for the Green group will be Thursday, Sept. 10.
Hybrid learning schedules:
We will be engaged in hybrid learning until it is deemed safe to bring all students back into the school building at one time. All students will be placed in the hybrid schedule, unless families have selected and agreed to the requirements of the 100% remote option.
Daily health screenings:
All staff and students will be required to undergo a temperature check and respond to a health questionnaire before entering the school or before boarding any school bus in the morning. Students who do not pass the health checks will not be permitted to attend school or board the school bus. We hope that families can make sure to have plans in place in case students do not meet these requirements on any given day.
Masks required:
All staff and students will be required to wear a face mask at all times while in the school, exceptions are when students are eating lunch, snacks, or sipping water from reusable bottles. This is an important health and safety measure that is essential that we follow.
Students can bring in masks from home or the school will provide students with masks. We encourage parents to help teach their children and have them practice wearing masks before the start of school. When students are able to go outside to recess or physical education classes and they can maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet they may remove their masks for a break.
If you feel your children will have difficulty with this expectation please contact the school office and we can help you either prepare your children for in person education or discuss the possibility of the 100% remote option.
Only staff and students allowed in the building
To maintain the health and safety of staff and students, only staff and students are permitted to enter the school building. Drop-off and pick-up will be via car line; this includes Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten. Staff members will line the hallways to help children find their way.
Drop off and pick-up
Due to the required health checks and the number of parents who plan to drive their children to school we are having to redesign the drop off and pick up procedures. We are still finalizing the details, but as of now, buses will most likely drop off and pick up in the FRONT of the school and parent drop off and pick up of students will most likely be in the BACK of the school. Once the details have been confirmed, we will provide further information and details in our next letter.
Before and after school care
Students will be allowed into the building at 8:15 and all students must be picked up by 3:45 p.m. Students are not permitted on school grounds until 8:15 a.m. as this is when classroom teachers are able to receive them in their rooms. Please do not drop students off early. We are not able to allow students across all grades to wait in the cafeteria before school starts. We cannot have mixed students across grades in one space as we are required to do careful contact tracing while students are in our care.