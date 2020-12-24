As COVID-19 cases increase across Vermont, we’ll provide you a daily view into the numbers.
Each day, the state releases new data around active cases, deaths and more. The state also releases the number of new cases as well as recent cases over a 14-day period in each county. Both the state’s data and the county numbers will be featured here.
Health officials reported on Thursday another five people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County.
As of Thursday, 487 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Franklin County after Vermont's first cases of COVID-19 were found last March.
Within the past 14 days, 134 people in Franklin County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19.
Another case of COVID-19 was reported Thursday in Grand Isle County. In total, 59 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont's northwesternmost county since March.
State officials reported Thursday another 92 people in Vermont have tested positive for COVID-19 or are believed to have been infected based on a combination of antigen testing, symptoms and contact tracing.
Since March, 6,781 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont.
State officials reported another three deaths caused by complications of COVID-19 on Thursday. Since March, 120 people have died in Vermont due to complications from the disease.
