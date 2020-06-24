ALBURGH — Efforts to find a man missing in Lake Champlain are continuing this afternoon.
Vermont State Police released the name of the missing man Wednesday afternoon. He is Dennis Rabideau, 52, of Mooers Forks, N.Y.
Rabideau was with four other adults on a boat that departed Tuesday afternoon from Chazy, N.Y. When the boat was near Alburgh Dunes State Park, Rabideau jumped into the water to go swimming. Windy conditions pushed the boat away from Rabideau, and he was unable to return to the vessel, VSP reported Wednesday.
The search for Rabideau began shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday and wrapped up around 9 p.m. It resumed Wednesday morning.
Search efforts included crews from Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; the Vermont State Police; fire departments from Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero, Swanton, and Rouses Point, N. Y.; and a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The missing man had not been located as of 9 p.m.
The boat is believed to have originated at a marina in New York.
Police are interviewing witnesses and gathering additional information.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to include the identity of the missing man and additional details provided by Vermont State Police.