Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Vermont... Missisquoi River At East Berkshire affecting Franklin County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 600 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Missisquoi River at East Berkshire. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and roadways will occur from Richford to Enosburg. Water will approach Route 118 at East Berkshire, and Route 105 between Enosburg Falls and East Berkshire. Yards will be flooded in East Berkshire. At 13.0 feet, Widespread flooding of low lying fields and some low lying roads will occur along the Missisquoi from Richford to Enosburg. Water will enter the yards of riverside homes in East Berkshire. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Bankfull stage is 10.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 6.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.1 feet on 08/29/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&