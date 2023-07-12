FAIRFAX — After major flooding from the Lamoille River swept into Fairfax on Tuesday, roads are reopening across town.
The following roads are re-opened as of noon Wednesday, July 12. This list will be updated as more information becomes available:
Main Street (Route 104) from Plains Road to Allen Irish
Hunt Street
River Road
Goose Pond Road from Fairfax Falls to 460 Goose Pond
The following closures remain in effect:
Goose Pond Road from 460 to Maxfield Road
Maple Street Covered Bridge (this is the only bridge with known damage in Fairfax)
The Green Mountain Power dam at Fairfax Falls is operating safely, according to a statement from the Town of Fairfax.
Residents with damage should report the damage by calling 211 as this will help FEMA create a list of who may need Individual Assistance. In the coming days, also beware of scams and verify before giving out personal information or paying in advance for services.
