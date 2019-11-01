UPDATED 1:20 PM: The major outages reported by GMP has been fixed, with the number of GMP customers without power in Franklin County dropping significantly.
However, two new outages on Hathaway Point Road are impacting about 300 customers in St. Albans Town and Swanton.
VEC continues to report it has about 1,500 Franklin County customers without power.
ST. ALBANS – There are power outages around the state with more than 4,100 Franklin County residents currently without power.
Green Mountain Power reports that 43,000 of its customers, more than 10 percent are without power.
Locally, an incident on North Elm Street has taken out power to 1,400 GMP customers, primarily in St. Albans Town. GMP does not yet have a time for restoration of power.
In Georgia, three incidents have left 129 people without power. The largest of those is on Lake Road in Milton.
There are smaller incidents in Fairfax, Fletcher and Bakersfield, each leaving a few people without power.
Swanton electric is reporting 39 outages while Ensoburg Falls' electric utility is reporting three.
Vermont Electric Cooperative has numerous small outages throughout the county, almost all attributed to downed trees.
The Messenger will provide more updates as they become available.