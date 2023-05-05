This story was updated at 11:12 a.m. to include new details.
MONTGOMERY — Vermont State Police have arrested the Montgomery man who shot his neighbor Thursday afternoon.
Robert Morrell, 77, a resident of Highland Springs Road, was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a citation to appear for arraignment Friday, May 5, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.
The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity 128 Highland Springs Rd. The victim, Kevin Temple, 54, was transported by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute about the maintenance of the private road where both men live.
During an argument Thursday afternoon, Morrell produced a .22-caliber revolver and shot Temple one time in the torso. Morrell remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police following investigation of the incident.
The Vermont State Police’s Victim Services Unit is involved with this case, along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, game wardens from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Border Patrol and Enosburg Rescue.
