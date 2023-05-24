ST. ALBANS — After a man was allegedly dragged by a Subaru hatchback in St. Albans early Tuesday evening, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
At around 6 p.m. May 22, police initially responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a 32-year-old man near the Domino’s on North Main Street, and upon arrival, they found a man lying in the road surrounded by a small crowd.
Interviews with witnesses later described what had happened in the moments prior.
According to court documents, the man – identified as Kaleb Lavallee – had arranged to meet Adam Tatro for an alleged crack cocaine drug deal, but when the deal went south, Tatro – who was sitting in the Subaru’s backseat — allegedly grabbed onto Lavallee’s arm while the driver, Ashley Bates, drove through the Dominos' parking lot.
Witness testimony, however, challenges whether Lavallee held onto the car as it drove away, or if Tatro was holding onto him.
It is estimated the Lavallee was pulled over 250 feet during the incident.
Police later found the vehicle at a residence on Lower Newton Street less than a mile from where the incident took place. Police follow ups with individuals at an alleged homeless encampment behind Domino’s added evidence to the story, and they later found both Tatro and Bates in the area on Tuesday.
According to police, Tatro also had two active conditions of release, including a 24-hour curfew that was supposed to restrict his movements to his residence in Alburgh and his workplace in Swanton.
Court documents also laid out how Tatro allegedly tried to hand off a small concealed package during his arrest, which he was later able to eat.
After Bates was arrested, she was charged with bodily injury resulting, reckless endangerment and grossly negligent operation and sent to the Chittenden County Correctional Center.
Tatro was sent to Northwest State Correctional Facility on the charges of violation of conditions of release and impeding public officers.
St. Albans Police Department was assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and AMCARE during the arrest and following investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.